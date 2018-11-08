As the world watches Tanzania ahead of a planned government crackdown in Dar es Salaam seeking to identify and punish homosexuals‚ prostitutes and online fraudsters‚ SA-born musician Nakhane has added his voice to outrage over the decision.

The city's administrative chief Paul Makonda recently announced that action would be taken against those who were found by a special committee to have broken the countries anti-gay laws.

According to Reuters‚ President John Magufuli has cracked down on homosexuality since winning power in 2015‚ with a sentence of up to 30 years in jail for those found guilty.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday‚ Nakhane posted a picture in solidarity with the LGBTQ community in Tanzania and slammed the government there.

"Most of the time I am filled with so much rage at how hateful this world can be that I don’t even have the words to express it. Because it’s not only rage; it also hurts."

He went on to add that the developments in Tanzania were so upsetting that it made him want to vomit.

"I will never understand the wilful‚ unmotivated hate for the others that exists in the world. What’s happening in Tanzania makes me want to vomit."