NMU endorses SRC poll despite low voter turnout
Nelson Mandela University has endorsed the SRC election results even though the voter turnout fell slightly short of the 25% minimum voter threshold. Sasco won six out of nine seats, Daso two and the EFF Student Command a single seat. DA-aligned Daso is unhappy with the way last week’s election was run, citing serious procedural flaws.
