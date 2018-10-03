ANC mulls over Lungisa, Nombiba

The fate of two ANC councillors with criminal convictions in Nelson Mandela Bay will be discussed by their Eastern Cape bosses on Monday. A decision on whether the party should ask councillors Andile Lungisa and Bongo Nombiba to step aside while they sort out their legal woes will be decided at the next provincial working committee meeting, according to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

