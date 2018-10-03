Bay residents happier with metro services
A new customer survey measuring satisfaction and trust in metropolitan municipalities in SA has ranked Nelson Mandela Bay as the only metro which improved its satisfaction score among residents. The study, released in a Business tech report, titled “Best and Worst Municipalities in South Africa”, also identified the Bay as having increased its index points in handling complaints.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.