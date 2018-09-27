[Secret Recording ] ‘It was all about Athol Trollip’

Recording reveals why Marlon Daniels pulled out of DA-led coalition

A secret recording made hours before the Patriotic Alliance pulled out of its alliance with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay for a second time reveals how Marlon Daniels accused the party of being centred around Athol Trollip with no regard for any of the other coalition partners. He lambasted the DA for running a “Save Athol Trollip” campaign when all councillors and coalition partners – the ACDP, COPE and PA – had felt the sting of being ousted from government.

