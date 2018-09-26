Lutho Sokudela is no longer a councillor, IEC rules
Recently sworn in DA councillor Lutho Sokudela is no longer a councillor. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday confirmed in a letter to city manager Johann Mettler that Sokudela ceased to be a councillor after the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled that DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati was in fact still a councillor.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.