Lutho Sokudela is no longer a councillor, IEC rules

Recently sworn in DA councillor Lutho Sokudela is no longer a councillor. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday confirmed in a letter to city manager Johann Mettler that Sokudela ceased to be a councillor after the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled that DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati was in fact still a councillor.

