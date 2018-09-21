Residents spell out their grievances
Housing, services, power failures on list of demands in KwaNobuhle
Resident Simphiwe Madlavu said the budget was neither the new coalition’s nor that of the people.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.