Search on for new mayor of Kouga
The Kouga Municipality could have a new mayor by the end of next month.
The DA has kicked off its internal recruitment process to select a new mayoral candidate, who would ultimately have to be endorsed by the council.
It follows the death of former mayor Elza van Lingen last month.
Council speaker Horatio Hendricks has been filling in while councillor Hattingh Bornman is the temporary speaker.
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said it had finalised the selection panel.
“There was an internal advert and people within the [DA Kouga] caucus could apply,” Bhanga said.
Once the candidates have been shortlisted, interviews will be held, led by federal council chairman James Selfe and Bhanga.
Bhanga said they hoped to have their preferred candidate by the end of next month, who would have to be elected by the council.
The PR vacancy left by Van Lingen is expected to be filled by Robin Jantjies.
Council chief whip Daniel Benson said: “The DA has selected a candidate, Robin Jantjies, for the vacant seat.
“Subject to approval from the IEC, he will officially be sworn in on Wednesday.”