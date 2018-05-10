EFF withdraws motion of no confidence in Trollip
The seconder of the motion, EFF councillor Yoliswa Yako, says the motion is not being withdrawn indefinitely. "Mayor Trollip's day is coming."#NMBCouncil #NMBCouncilVote— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 10, 2018
The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay metro has withdrawn their motion of no confidence in Athol Trollip.
The motion was set to be debated and voted on for the third time on Thursday‚ after two previous special council meetings had descended into chaos.
The DA in the Eastern Cape had also indicated that motions tabled against speaker Jonathan Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal had also been withdrawn in the special council meeting on Thursday‚ together with the motion against Trollip.
The EFF had tabled the motion against Trollip in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting their land expropriation without compensation proposal in Parliament.
It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion had it come to a vote.
At the second special council meeting on the matter Lawack had said the meeting was permanently adjourned‚ but he indicated earlier this week that he had decided to let the meeting reconvene after receiving legal and political advice on the matter.
The Nelson Mandela Bay council is set to discuss various motions today. The meeting will be the council's third attempt to discuss the motions including a motion of no confidence in Mayor #AtholTrollip, @SiyamtandaCapa reports. pic.twitter.com/nfohIKyRq6— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 10, 2018
Item 1.6 deals with the removal of the speaker in council. The motion was brought forward by the AIC's Tshonono Buyeye. #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/haR4IhW6Un— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 10, 2018