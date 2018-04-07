EFF leader Julius Malema made a brief appearance in a Mangaung court yesterday as his case was postponed pending his challenge of the Riotous Assemblies Act he is charged under‚ for allegedly inciting his supporters to invade land.

The prosecution asked for the matter to stand down until July 27. Malema’s challenge of the law is due to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court later this year.

A crowd of supporters were at court to support Malema. Outside court‚ according to the official EFF Twitter account‚ he told them: “I am happy to appear before a court of law not because I am accused of stealing money from the poor . . . we are here not because we raped‚ killed or stole anything, but because we recited the Freedom Charter that people will have the right to occupy land wherever they choose.

“Land is dignity‚ land is houses‚ land is employment . . . . you are here in numbers cause you are unemployed. But if you had the land you would be at home working your land.”

Malema is standing trial in two courts over his comments on land-grabs.

In 2014‚ he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land.

“For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego – if there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Malema last year also appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on a similar charge.

In June 2016‚ Malema told supporters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town that white people could not claim ownership of land because it belonged to the country’s black African majority.

In Bloemfontein yesterday‚ Malema said: “Nowhere in the policies of the EFF do we speak of driving whites to the sea. South Africa would be boring without whites‚ they have naturalised.

“It’s like waking up one day and there are no trees. They are part of SA‚ but they must share the land.”