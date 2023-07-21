Boldly building SA's future: Isuzu invests R1.2m in Gqeberha school
Motor group reaffirms its long-term commitment to St Albans Primary School by funding the crucial refurbishment of its classrooms and facilities
Isuzu Motors SA celebrated Mandela Day by taking bold actions that reaffirm its long-term commitment to making a positive impact at St Albans Primary School, which it informally “adopted” last year.
Based on the outskirts of Gqeberha, the school's 10 staff members educate 420 learners from the surrounding impoverished areas, while facing huge challenges including electricity shortages, security concerns and damaged property.
On July 18, Isuzu Motors SA staff — together with those from the Isuzu Foundation, The Herald and Gift of the Givers — spent an enriching day working on the school’s vegetable garden, painting an inspiring mural and participating in fun activities with the learners. They also packed food parcels to distribute to learners and their families.
The highlight of the day was the handover of a cheque for R1.2m to assist in the critical refurbishment of the school's severely dilapidated classrooms and facilities.
While presenting this much-needed donation, Mongezi Hermans, Isuzu Motors SA's senior vice-president for human capital and corporate affairs, took the opportunity to call on others in the private sector to take similar action.
“I would like to encourage other businesses and stakeholders to identify schools such as St Albans and commit to making a positive impact,” he said. “This is an investment into building a bright future, not only for the learners you impact [today], but for the generations to follow.”
Hermans' sentiment was echoed by Lebogang Makoloi, Isuzu Motors SA's executive of corporate and public affairs.
“Youth empowerment and education is at the heart of Isuzu's corporate social responsibility strategy and is aligned to Tata Madiba’s passion and belief that education is the powerful weapon we can use to change the world,” Makoloi said.
“Creating an environment that is safe and conducive to learning is critical. We strive to make a positive impact in the lives of these children while encouraging them to take bold action in building the future of their dreams.”
Isuzu's relationship with St Albans Primary started in 2022, when the company, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, handed over a borehole to mitigate the disastrous impact the province's extended drought has had on the school and surrounding communities.
“We are proud to partner with Isuzu on our mission to ensure every child has access to proper education regardless of their socioeconomic status. We value our long-standing relationship that has seen us work on various social upliftment and disaster relief projects,” said Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder.
“We are confident the intervention to refurbish St Albans Primary School will go a long way in creating a conducive learning and working environment for all.”
This article was sponsored by Isuzu Motors SA.