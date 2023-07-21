Boldly building SA's future: Isuzu invests R1.2m in Gqeberha school

Isuzu Motors SA celebrated Mandela Day by taking bold actions that reaffirm its long-term commitment to making a positive impact at St Albans Primary School, which it informally “adopted” last year.

Based on the outskirts of Gqeberha, the school's 10 staff members educate 420 learners from the surrounding impoverished areas, while facing huge challenges including electricity shortages, security concerns and damaged property.

On July 18, Isuzu Motors SA staff — together with those from the Isuzu Foundation, The Herald and Gift of the Givers — spent an enriching day working on the school’s vegetable garden, painting an inspiring mural and participating in fun activities with the learners. They also packed food parcels to distribute to learners and their families.