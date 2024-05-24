News

Nelson Mandela Bay firearms dealer’s second shot at bail delayed

By Riaan Marais - 24 May 2024

A Gqeberha firearms dealer’s second attempt at bail was delayed on Friday after the magistrate was unavailable to proceed with the matter.

Karen Webb, the owner of Webb’s Arms, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court, only to learn that her bail application, based on new evidence, would now proceed on June 4...

