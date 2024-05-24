Leisure

‘I knew it was meant to be’ — Anele Zondo on becoming a mother

‘I knew my whole life would change. I didn’t know what to do’

24 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Anele Zondo has revealed she is pregnant.
Image: SUPPLIED

Congratulations are in order for Anele Zondo after she revealed she is expecting her first child.

The rapper and media personality took to her timeline on Friday to share pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot when announcing the news to her fans.

"Giving life. Two things I’m in love with. One, the biggest and best blessing that takes human form — a legacy, a lifeline. I’m so grateful. Two, my music — I’ve put my entire existence, energy and being into my Vuka EP and in my music. It’s not just about the words but the feeling of awakening. All in all, B* I'm a Mutha," she captioned the post.

Anele also took to her Instagram stories, recalling how she felt when she found out she was pregnant.

"Finding out I was expecting was the most shocking and unexpected news of my entire existence. I felt I couldn't breathe. I knew my whole life would change. I didn't know what to do.

"As soon as I heard my bae'bie's heartbeat, I knew it was meant to be. This is what I'm meant to do. Plans are changing and life is changing.

"My family supported me from day 1 because they like, 'you are getting into your 30s, perfect timing'. I'm confused because my career has always come first."

