Mixed views from unions
Trade unions have reacted to the news of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to sign the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday.
Solidarity trade union chief executive Dirk Hermann wrote to Ramaphosa, informing him that they would be taking legal action within an hour of its signing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.