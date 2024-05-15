News

Eastern Cape jobless rate highest in country at 42.4%

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 May 2024

The unemployment rate in the Eastern Cape increased in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 42.4%.

This is a 0.5 percentage point increase compared with the previous quarter which ran from October to December...

