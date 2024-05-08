Pearson scoops multiple MEC Excellence Awards
High school prides itself on academic excellence, cultural and sporting programmes
Pearson High School excelled at the recent 2024 MEC Excellence Awards ceremony.
The ceremony, held on April 19 at the East London ICC, was attended by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade.
Pearson's achievements were spread across multiple categories, solidifying the school's reputation for excellence.
Nestled in Gqeberha, Pearson High School exemplifies the power that education has to shape well-rounded individuals. With a focus on holistic learning, the school offers diverse extramural activities to nurture each student's potential.
The Summerstrand-based school has more than 98 years of schooling distinction, and prides itself on being able to provide its pupils with a strong academic programme. They are also exposed to a wonderful spiritual, cultural and sporting programme.
Academically, Pearson ensures Grade 12 pupils receive all the support needed to achieve their goals at the end of their final year of school.
The matric class of 2023 achieved a 100% pass rate, with 85% of learners achieving a bachelor’s pass. With 295 subject distinctions and 25 pupils passing with an 80%+ average, Pearson continues to be a strong, dual-medium school.
These excellent results could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of experienced staff who continue to provide extra support as well as intervention where it is required, along with the expected high level of everyday focus in the classroom.
At the core of Pearson's success is its dedication to academic excellence and critical thinking. The school nabbed awards for:
- Excellence in physical science;
- Excellence in mathematics;
- Excellence in accounting; and
- Top quintile five school with the most distinctions.
Since their inception in 2023, the MEC Excellence Awards, spearheaded by Gade, have become a cornerstone in celebrating the strides made by the department of education.
Initially focused on academic achievements, particularly the impressive 81.42% pass rate achieved by the class of 2023, the awards now encompass a broader spectrum of recognition.
This article was sponsored by Pearson High School.