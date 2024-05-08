Pearson scoops multiple MEC Excellence Awards

Pearson High School excelled at the recent 2024 MEC Excellence Awards ceremony.

The ceremony, held on April 19 at the East London ICC, was attended by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade.

Pearson's achievements were spread across multiple categories, solidifying the school's reputation for excellence.

Nestled in Gqeberha, Pearson High School exemplifies the power that education has to shape well-rounded individuals. With a focus on holistic learning, the school offers diverse extramural activities to nurture each student's potential.

The Summerstrand-based school has more than 98 years of schooling distinction, and prides itself on being able to provide its pupils with a strong academic programme. They are also exposed to a wonderful spiritual, cultural and sporting programme.