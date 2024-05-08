ActionSA confirms leaders found safe three hours after hijacking

ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni and the chair of the party's youth forum, Hluphi Gafane, have been found safe three hours after they were allegedly hijacked in a Toyota Hilux.
The party said the two were hijacked in Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion at around 7pm on Tuesday and were held by the hijackers. They were found in the Benoni area shortly before 11pm.
National chair Michael Beaumont said the party was pleased Ngobeni and Gafane were unharmed but were shaken by the experience.
"ActionSA expresses its profound gratitude to members of the police service who were incredibly responsive, and deeply humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of support and concern from South Africans," he said.
Beaumont asked for Ngobeni and Gafane to be afforded space to recover from their ordeal with their families before a more substantive briefing of the events could be provided.
