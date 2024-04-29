Murder accused Baartman set to negotiate plea with prosecution
Johnny Baartman, accused of murdering his ex-wife and then dumping her body, had his case postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Monday to allow the defence and prosecution to negotiate a possible plea agreement.
Baartman, 59, is accused of murdering Desiree Baartman, 57, in the Bethelsdorp home they continued to share after they separated, in June 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.