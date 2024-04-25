The police and the family of a 41-year-old jikeleza driver who went missing in October 2023 are continuing their search for him.
HeraldLIVE
Taxi driver still missing after six months
Image: SUPPLIED
The police and the family of a 41-year-old jikeleza driver who went missing in October 2023 are continuing their search for him.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Algoa Park detectives were seeking the community’s assistance in tracing Mfundo Sifile, who was last seen leaving his fiancée’s home in Tromp Street, Missionvale.
At about 1pm on October 28, Sifile had left the house in his employer’s vehicle, a white Opel Kadett, with a promise to return at 2pm, Naidu said.
“That was the last time anyone saw him. Sifile worked as a jikeleza [taxi] driver.”
At the time he was wearing grey pants, a black T-shirt and black takkies.
The vehicle was found abandoned in KwaDwesi later that night.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Sifile or may know anything about his disappearance, to contact Constable Ashron Bergman on 067-082-5379, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
