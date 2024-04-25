Gardens kick off title defence against Madibaz
Hard-fought Grand Challenge clash expected at NMU
Champions Gardens kick off their Score EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby title defence with a tough away match against the NMU Madibaz on Saturday.
When the sides clashed in a 2023 Grand Challenge quarterfinal showdown, Gardens pulled off a narrow 27-24 win over the students and another hard-fought clash is expected at the campus (kickoff 3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.