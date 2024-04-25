News

Deal Party power outages to last 48 hours

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 April 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal technicians are investigating the cause of intermittent power outages that have gripped Deal Party since Tuesday.

The suspected fault has tripped a 22kv circuit breaker line, according to a statement from the municipality on Wednesday...

