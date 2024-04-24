A Kariega man arrested for allegedly faking his own kidnapping was released on R7,000 bail on Wednesday.
Xolile Ben Douw, 52, disappeared on April 16 and allegedly led his family to believe he had been abducted, even demanding a R60,000 ransom.
He was found in KwaNobuhle on Saturday and arrested.
“Xolile Douw appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on charges of defeating the ends of justice and extortion,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said. on Wednesday afternoon.
“He was released on R7,000 bail and will appear in court again on May 23, pending investigations.”
Douw was meant to deliver a lecture at a school on the outskirts of Kariega on the day he disappeared, but failed to turn up.
He was reported missing the next day.
Armand du Preez, a Kariega businessman and chair of Emerging Farmers, who then offered a R20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the abductors, said Douw remained his friend.
HeraldLIVE
Man accused of faking own kidnapping granted bail
Image: SUPPLIED
A Kariega man arrested for allegedly faking his own kidnapping was released on R7,000 bail on Wednesday.
Xolile Ben Douw, 52, disappeared on April 16 and allegedly led his family to believe he had been abducted, even demanding a R60,000 ransom.
He was found in KwaNobuhle on Saturday and arrested.
“Xolile Douw appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on charges of defeating the ends of justice and extortion,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said. on Wednesday afternoon.
“He was released on R7,000 bail and will appear in court again on May 23, pending investigations.”
Douw was meant to deliver a lecture at a school on the outskirts of Kariega on the day he disappeared, but failed to turn up.
He was reported missing the next day.
Armand du Preez, a Kariega businessman and chair of Emerging Farmers, who then offered a R20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the abductors, said Douw remained his friend.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News