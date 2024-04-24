News

Grieving mom calls out slain toddler’s name

Helenvale community vows to stand up against crime during emotion-charged memorial service for three shooting victims

By Roslyn Baatjies - 24 April 2024

Overcome with grief, Cheryl-Anne Hutchinson called out her son Emilio’s name during a memorial service held on Wednesday for the little boy, his grandmother and a house guest, all killed in a brutal attack last week.

The gathering was organised by the Helenvale Stakeholders Group outside the home in Pienaar Street where days earlier gunmen had callously opened fire on the family...

