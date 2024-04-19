University of Fort Hare corruption case: AKA bodyguard out on R200k bail

The Alice magistrate’s court, sitting in Dimbaza, on Friday denied bail for Terrence Joubert in the R172m University of Fort Hare (UFH) fraud and corruption case.
However, the court granted bail of R200,000 to Joubert’s co-accused, former AKA bodyguard Anwar “Dogg” Khan.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court agreed with the prosecution there was a high probability Joubert might interfere with investigations after he refused to grant the investigating officer access to one of his two cellphones.
The court also noted he had attempted to mislead the court when he claimed he had voluntarily left the NPA, while he had been dismissed.
Joubert is the only one of the 21 accused in the case who was denied bail. Another accused, Isaac Isaac Plaatjies, abandoned bail.
Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie and Nthabiseng Makhoba were released on R50,000 bail each last week. Businessman Justin Peter King was released on bail of R50,000 this week when he appeared as the 21st accused in the case.
“The accused were arrested over the Easter weekend by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH which has resulted in murders and attempted murders,” the NPA said.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the 21, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded by giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications.
“The total amount of funds paid by the university to the service providers is more than R172m, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way into the pockets of the accused university employees. The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH.”
Tyali said Plaatjies is charged in a separate matter, with nine other people, for the murder of UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets and the university vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Richard Vesele, the attempted murder of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy VC Renuka Vithal, as well as corruption. They are due to appear in the Bhisho high court on October 8
