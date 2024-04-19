Lerato Sefekeri, who had been on the run since August 2022 after allegedly killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday to face two counts of murder and arson.
Sefekeri, 45, was arrested in Thembisa, on Friday, April 12, after fleeing the scene of the alleged crime in Protea Glen on August 26 2022 after an argument with Sandra Mabaso.
A witness to the incident said she woke up and saw the suspect coming out of a room which was in flames, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“She further saw the accused stabbing Mabaso and pushing her into the burning room. The accused then locked the room and threw the key away,” Mjonondwane said.
Mabaso died at the scene and her son died in hospital.
The case was remanded until May 6 for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Captured fugitive in court for allegedly killing girlfriend and her son in 2022
Image: Supplied
Lerato Sefekeri, who had been on the run since August 2022 after allegedly killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday to face two counts of murder and arson.
Sefekeri, 45, was arrested in Thembisa, on Friday, April 12, after fleeing the scene of the alleged crime in Protea Glen on August 26 2022 after an argument with Sandra Mabaso.
A witness to the incident said she woke up and saw the suspect coming out of a room which was in flames, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“She further saw the accused stabbing Mabaso and pushing her into the burning room. The accused then locked the room and threw the key away,” Mjonondwane said.
Mabaso died at the scene and her son died in hospital.
The case was remanded until May 6 for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News