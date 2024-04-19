Winning national art competition a shoe-in for Nosiviwe Matikinca
NMU graduate’s innovative work earns her an exhibition in Pretoria
After taking a simple idea and creating impactful symbolism, a Kwazakhele visual artist has set the stage in more ways than one, securing an exhibition in a national competition and graduating from Nelson Mandela University on Thursday.
Nosiviwe Matikinca will host her first solo exhibition alongside the official Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition after claiming top honours and more than R100,000 in 2023 for innovatively immortalising school shoes through ceramic slip-casting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.