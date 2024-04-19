Surviving birds being treated for botulism, but questions asked about possible link to toxic algae and Fishwater Flats treatment works
Seagull deaths raise sewage worries at Swartkops
The seabird rehabilitation centre at Cape Recife is treating several seagulls for a severe form of food poisoning after a worrying number of seabird deaths on the Gqeberha coastline.
Most of the birds were brought in from the west bank of the Swartkops River mouth after about 30 dead and dying gulls were discovered there at the weekend...
