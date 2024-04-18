Warriors look to return to winning ways

The Dafabet Warriors will be desperate to regain some form after a third defeat on Wednesday in four matches saw them drop off the top of the CSA T20 Challenge standings for the first time this season.
The Warriors travel to Potchefstroom to take on the Auto Investments North West Dragons on Friday before returning to host the Dolphins in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the DP World Lions head to Pretoria for the second instalment of the Jukskei Derby on Friday before Sunday’s clash against the Tuskers in Johannesburg.
The Green and Black army have won just one match in April, against the AET Tuskers, a victory sandwiched between defeats against the Momentum Multiply Titans and Gbets Rocks.
Another underwhelming performance by the Gqeberha side saw them slip to a second defeat in as many matches, as a monumental batting collapse resulted in a 43-run defeat to the Lions under lights at St George’s Park.
The bonus point victory propelled the Johannesburg side to the top of the standings with 40 points, while the Warriors dropped to second place, still on 39 points since their victory against the Tuskers earlier this month.
All eight Division 1 teams have now completed 12 matches, with the top two sides recording similar results so far, winning nine and losing three games.
The Lions have claimed four bonus points to the Warriors’ three.
The Lions were asked to bat first in the midweek encounter and Ryan Rickelton (52) coupled with Reeza Hendricks (31) and a run-a-ball 17 by Rassie van der Dussen helped them to 152 for nine at the break.
Nealan van Heerden claimed 4/23, which would no doubt have buoyed the home side at the break.
However, the Warriors found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 32/4 after the power play in pursuit of the 153-run winning target.
Beyers Swanepoel top-scored for the home side with 22, while Liam Alder, skipper Matthew Breetzke and Van Heerden contributed 19, 16 and 15 respectively, as they were dismissed for a paltry 109.
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the destroyer in chief, claiming 4/14 from his four-over quota.
Heading into the final weekend of domestic T20 action, it will be all to play for with at least three of the top four teams still in with a chance of finishing in the top two spots.
Two wins for the Lions would enable them to end on 48 points while similar results for the Warriors would see them to 47, with only bonus point victories offering them an opportunity to leapfrog the Lions.
The Hollywoodbets Dolphins, who have 32 points from 12 matches, are still in with a chance to host a semifinal should they win both their remaining encounters and the Warriors are defeated in their final two.
Warriors look to return to winning ways
Gqeberha side have work cut out after another underwhelming performance sees them slip to third defeat in four matches
RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
