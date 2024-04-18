The body of a man, believed to be an e-hailing driver, was found lying in bushes in Motherwell on Wednesday.
The discovery was made at about 6pm, moments before another e-hailing driver, Bulelani Thwalo, was killed in New Brighton.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the community spotted the body in the bushes next to Tamsanqa Street.
“On arrival, the body of the unknown male was found with a head wound, lying on his back,” Beetge said.
“It is suspected that it was a gunshot wound and no motive for the murder has been established yet.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Ikamvelihle police.”
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Man found shot dead in bushes in Motherwell
The body of a man, believed to be an e-hailing driver, was found lying in bushes in Motherwell on Wednesday.
The discovery was made at about 6pm, moments before another e-hailing driver, Bulelani Thwalo, was killed in New Brighton.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the community spotted the body in the bushes next to Tamsanqa Street.
“On arrival, the body of the unknown male was found with a head wound, lying on his back,” Beetge said.
“It is suspected that it was a gunshot wound and no motive for the murder has been established yet.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Ikamvelihle police.”
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News