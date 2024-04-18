After Sithole posted photos of the clothes on social media platforms, some of his supporters reminded him of Zuma's controversial comments. Zuma, speaking at a party rally earlier this year, said: “Where does the law that a man can be in a romantic relationship with another man come from? What will women do? Democracy allows the law.”
MK influencer sells LGBTQIA+ party regalia but Zuma’s same-sex remarks put damper on enterprise
Image: Sabelo Ntombeningi Sithole
Former president Jacob Zuma's remarks about his party's intention to change the laws permitting same-sex relationships should they win the upcoming national elections are hampering MK Party influencer Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole's attempts to sell political regalia featuring a LGBTQIA+ flag.
Sithole, a popular gay entertainer based in KwaZulu-Natal, is affiliated with the party and though loved by his supporters his campaign to sell MK Party regalia embroidered with a pride flag did not get off to a good start.
Image: Sabelo Ntombeningi Sithole
After Sithole posted photos of the clothes on social media platforms, some of his supporters reminded him of Zuma's controversial comments. Zuma, speaking at a party rally earlier this year, said: “Where does the law that a man can be in a romantic relationship with another man come from? What will women do? Democracy allows the law.”
If the MK Party wins the elections, the “laws people never supported” would be changed and “African law” implemented, he said.
The comments still sting the LGBTQIA+ community and make it hard for Sithole to convince the community to support his party.
Reacting to Sithole's post, ATM parliament chief of staff Mxolisi Makhubu, who has been vocal about LGBTQI+ rights, said: “The MK is on record saying that they will repeal LGBTQI+ laws in South Africa. I urge you all to read manifestos and policy statements before blindly pledging allegiance to parties because if you install the wrong party into power, the rest of the community suffers for ill-informed choices. Stay wise and vote wisely.”
Social media user Sidwell Lengatsa challenged Sithole to give one of the clothing items to Zuma to wear when he addresses MK Party supporters.
“Give one to uMsholozi and make sure he wears it and give him the flag as well to address MK publicly. Request him to elaborate further on the anti laws [comments] he made towards the LGBTQI+ community. Surely we might have misunderstood him. With utmost respect, can we be given clarity? The hoodies and T-shirts say nothing. Our views and concerns matter. Can we be given [a] platform to engage with [Zuma]?” Lengatsa said.
Aviwe Ngwane said: “Previously he said we are a disgrace to the nation and to God. He made it clear that he is against us, plus we have evidence. Now [you are] using his strategy to win us over so that he can win the election by us voting for his party. He must suffer — I am not voting for him.”
Sithole, speaking at a party rally last month, told Zuma and party supporters he had aspirations of representing MK in parliament.
“We are called by different names but I want to say we are also human, just like everyone else. We feel pain the same way you do. They have played with us. I am appealing to LGBTQIA+ community to join MK. I will be the first gay man to be in parliament — I've said it, Nxamalala [Zuma].”
