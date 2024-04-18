Another body in wetsuit washes ashore in Nelson Mandela Bay
The body of a 30-year-old diver with a rope tangled around his neck washed ashore in Sardinia Bay on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 30-year-old, dressed in diving gear, was found along the rocks at about 7.20am...
