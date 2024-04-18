News

Terror for employees as Charlo pharmacy robbed

By Brandon Nel - 18 April 2024
A pharmacy in Charlo was robbed on Thursday morning
A Charlo pharmacy fell victim to an armed robbery on Thursday morning with cash stolen and terrified workers locked in an office.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident unfolded at 8.10am when two armed suspects barged into the pharmacy demanding money.

“They took an undisclosed amount of money and then locked the personnel in an office before leaving the scene in an unknown white vehicle,” he said.

“No shots were fired and no persons were injured during the robbery.”

Beetge said a case of business robbery was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.

