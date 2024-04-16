News

Patrols introduced at Forest Hill cemetery

Bay municipality says it is taking action to protect visitors and safeguard tombstones from vandals after flurry of complaints

16 April 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Ongoing incidents of vandalism and crime at the Forest Hill cemetery have continued to raise the ire of residents visiting the facility.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has acknowledged the problem and introduced patrols to protect visitors and safeguard tombstones...

