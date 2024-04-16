Politics

Two Bay councillors in limbo after salaries stopped

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 April 2024

The salaries of two Defenders of The People (DOP) councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay have been stopped after an instruction from acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela.

This comes after councillors Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermans withdrew from a court application in March that included an interim order that had suspended any vacancies from being declared with the IEC...

