A man and a woman died in a horror crash between a car and a motorbike in Sherwood on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had occurred at about 8pm.
Pictures from the scene show a foot lying on the road.
“A white Nissan Sabre with three occupants was travelling in Walker Drive in the direction of Kabega Road,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“At the turn-off to the shopping centre, the Nissan collided with a blue Honda motorcycle.”
She said the driver of the Nissan had been taken to hospital.
“There were no reports of injuries to the passengers in the Nissan, but the driver of the motorcycle and his female passenger died on the scene.
“Their names are unknown.”
Janse van Rensburg said detectives were seeking the next of kin or anyone who could identify them.
Anyone who can assist with information should contact the Kabega Park police on 082-442-1282, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPSAPP.”
HeraldLIVE
Two die as car, motorbike collide in Sherwood
HeraldLIVE
