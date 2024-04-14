Women’s revolution of swimming is complete with Tatjana at the helm
Tatjana Smith has spearheaded a revolution of women’s swimming in South Africa, underlining her class with magnificent swims in her three breaststroke events at the national championships in Gqeberha that ended on Saturday.
Not a single woman qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, with the Tuks swimmer missing out on a spot in the 200m breaststroke by one-hundredth of a second, but eight years later Smith is one of six women to have delivered qualifying times for Paris 2024...
