South Africa has five new multimillionaires after a Powerball draw earlier this month.
In a statement, Ithuba said it was the first time so many jackpot winners had been recorded in a single draw.
The draw happened on April 5. Three lottery players nabbed the Powerball jackpot while two jointly won the Powerball Plus draw.
The Powerball winners share the R131m jackpot prize for that week, walking away with almost R45m each. The Powerball Plus winners each received a little more than R17m.
The five winners spoke to Ithuba. One of them was "a woman who, with unwavering faith, played the same numbers for eight years after initially selecting them through the quick pick method".
Her R15 ticket, played via her banking app, has changed her life forever.
"This win is a dream come true, enabling me to spend more time with my loved ones," she said.
Another 35-year-old multimillionaire said while his life would change, he isn't planning on quitting his day job.
“My message to other people out there is that if you don’t play you can’t win”, he said.
The third has big plans for his money, including giving some away for charitable causes.
Ithuba revealed that one of the Powerball Plus jackpot winners is a doctor. He too planned to continue working.
Top of his list of priorities is to renovate his house and also bless his church with a significant amount.
Commenting on the winners, Ithuba CEO Chairmane Mabuza said: "This remarkable event not only changes the lives of the winners but also illustrates the diverse reach of the lottery, affirming its role in uniting and uplifting our nation."
TimesLIVE
Single Powerball draw creates five multimillionaires
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART/ File photo
