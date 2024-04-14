Crabeater seal Emily begins long journey back to Antarctica
Rare visitor to Bay released after months of rehab at Bayworld
A six-month-old crabeater seal from Antarctica, a rare sighting on Nelson Mandela Bay shores, was released into the warm Agulhas current on Saturday to start her treacherous journey home.
Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said the seal had been named Emily by Nelson Mandela University engineering students who discovered her on February 26 just outside Schoenmakerskop...
