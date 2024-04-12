Nelson Mandela Bay metro urged to tackle mounting infrastructure maintenance backlog
Securing electricity substations and repairing water leaks should also be priorities, business chamber executive tells officials
Addressing the Bay’s escalating infrastructure maintenance backlogs, securing electricity substations and repairing water leaks should be priorities for the municipality in the 2024/2025 financial year.
This was the input of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber at a poorly attended 2024/2025 integrated development plan (IDP) and budget review meeting at the City Hall on Thursday...
