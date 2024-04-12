News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro urged to tackle mounting infrastructure maintenance backlog

Securing electricity substations and repairing water leaks should also be priorities, business chamber executive tells officials

By Andisa Bonani - 12 April 2024

Addressing the Bay’s escalating infrastructure maintenance backlogs, securing electricity substations and repairing water leaks should be priorities for the municipality in the 2024/2025 financial year.

This was the input of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber at a poorly attended 2024/2025 integrated development plan (IDP) and budget review meeting at the City Hall on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read