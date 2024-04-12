GQ Maart a horse racing event with a twist
Sport of kings to be combined with music and art at Fairview meeting
A fusion of horse racing, arts, and music is what Nelson Mandela Bay residents will be treated to at the GQ Maart horse racing event, in March 2025, at Fairview Racecourse.
The GQ Maart horse racing event promises Bay residents an occasion with a twist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.