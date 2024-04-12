Sport

GQ Maart a horse racing event with a twist

Sport of kings to be combined with music and art at Fairview meeting

Premium
12 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

A fusion of horse racing, arts, and music is what Nelson Mandela Bay residents will be treated to  at the GQ Maart horse racing event, in March 2025, at Fairview Racecourse.

The GQ Maart horse racing event promises Bay residents an occasion with a twist...

