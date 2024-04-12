News

Kariega man latest victim in string of kidnappings

Uitenhage Mall shop employee snatched after leaving work

By Riaan Marais - 12 April 2024

Just as one kidnapping drama came to an end this week, Nelson Mandela Bay police were faced with yet another abduction when a Chinese national was snatched from outside his workplace in Kariega on Wednesday.

The kidnapping of Lu Xiao, 43, which is still shrouded in mystery, is the latest in a string of kidnappings for ransom to plague the metro in recent months...

