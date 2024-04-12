Kariega man latest victim in string of kidnappings
Uitenhage Mall shop employee snatched after leaving work
Just as one kidnapping drama came to an end this week, Nelson Mandela Bay police were faced with yet another abduction when a Chinese national was snatched from outside his workplace in Kariega on Wednesday.
The kidnapping of Lu Xiao, 43, which is still shrouded in mystery, is the latest in a string of kidnappings for ransom to plague the metro in recent months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.