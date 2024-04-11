Police have released the name of the Chinese national who was abducted in Kariega on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonol Priscilla Naidu said Liu Xiao, 43, was leaving his place of work at about 5.40pm when he was abducted.
“The victim allegedly drove out of his workplace at Uitenhage Mall, and when he stopped and got out to close the gate behind him, two unidentified males accosted him,” Naidu said.
She said it was further allegedly that Xiao was forced into a white Isuzu double cab bakkie, while another suspect got into Xiao's white VW Crafter minibus before driving off.
The motive for the kidnapping is still unknown.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detective Sergeant Ricardo January on 072-217-5772 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Police release identity of kidnapped Kariega man
Image: Supplied
