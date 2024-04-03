Nelson Mandela Bay police forced to patrol in unsafe ‘caskets on wheels’
The wheels are coming off for the police in Nelson Mandela Bay as some are having to patrol in unserviced vehicles with smooth tyres.
Gqeberha police officers have described the situation as life-threatening for both themselves and residents, but they are forced to continue patrols in their “caskets on wheels”...
