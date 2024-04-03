Electricity minister eyes Nelson Mandela Bay power plant
Ramokgopa wants Dedisa to be a gas-powered site and relieve pressure on country’s grid
With plans for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and regasification plant at the Coega special economic zone, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is pushing to convert the Dedisa Peaking Power plant currently fuelled by diesel into a gas-powered site.
When the R3.5bn peaking plant was built it was designed in such a way as to make the conversion from diesel to gas easier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.