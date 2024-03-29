Eastern Cape’s mohair, citrus at the forefront of potential SA export growth
Economists are keeping an eye on SA’s agricultural commodities in the hope that the country could see another record export year in 2024.
Last year agricultural exports increased by 3%, reaching a total of $13.2bn (R250.5bn), with the Eastern Cape among the key provinces pushing the figure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.