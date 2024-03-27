Mpumalanga police discovered a 30-year-old man's chopped off hands on Monday after revisiting the crime scene where he was left for dead.
Last Wednesday the man was attacked by six suspects who chopped off his hands using a panga.
Police said the man was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman, near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), when he was attacked.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.
He said investigators are probing an attempted murder case.
“ Detectives from Vosman, the K9 unit, criminal record centre and the investigative psychology unit revisited the scene on Monday afternoon to search for the victim's hands. This latest development will form part of the broader investigation,” said Mdhluli.
Police find man’s chopped off hands
