Municipal rate increases mooted
Massive 15.7% electricity hike among planned tariff adjustments
An increase in Nelson Mandela Bay municipal rates and tariffs is on the cards, with residents likely to dig deep for a whopping 15.7% electricity hike.
Ratepayers will likely pay 6% more for water, sanitation and refuse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.