Chilli-eating competitors turn up the heat to scorching

Defending champ is last man standing as contest lights up the Bay’s fourth annual Chilli Festival

24 March 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While most Gqeberha residents looked for ways to cool off over the warm weekend, a small crowd decided to turn up the heat as they attended the fourth annual Chilli Festival in Theescombe.

A chosen few took it to another scorching level when they participated in the event’s main attraction — the Chilli Eating Championship...

