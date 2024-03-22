News

Gelvandale dad puts pen to paper to raise funds for ill son

By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 March 2024

When Gelvandale father Henry Lombard lost his wife, Hettie, to breast cancer in 2015, he did not know that another challenging journey awaited him.

Just four years later, Lombard’s son, Chad, 24, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis...

