Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall

By TImesLIVE - 17 March 2024
Eleven suspects armed with handguns attacked a jewellery store in the Cresta Mall. File photo.
Image: Amina Deka Asma

Panicked midday shoppers ran for cover when armed robbers opened fire inside the Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday.

About 11 armed suspects targeted a jewellery store inside the mall, police confirmed later on Saturday.

“The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.

“No injuries were reported and the station’s trio crime unit is investigating a case of business robbery,” police said in a statement.

